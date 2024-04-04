Westchester County

Woman killed in New York after tree falls on car during storm

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed during Wednesday's storm when a tree fell on her car in Westchester County, officials said.

The woman driving north on Route 128 / Main Street in Armonk just after 5:30 p.m. when a tree fell and killed her, according to North Castle police.

The victim was the only person in the car at the time of the accident, which occurred on Main Street between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive, police said. An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

Main Street reopened around midnight Thursday morning.

Tens of thousands of tri-state residents remain without power Thursday morning from last night's heavy rain and winds.

There were a number of downed trees reported across the area, including in Connecticut, where a mother and her three kids returned home from grocery shopping only to have a giant tree crush their vehicle in the driveway. 

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 58 mph last night in Mamaroneck.

