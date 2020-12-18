Rockland County

New York Village Votes to Dissolve 142-Year-Old Government

The dissolution process was kicked off by a 250-name petition filed in August. Supporters pointed to the village's dire financial status

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Residents of the village of South Nyack have voted to dissolve their 142-year-old government.

The local board of elections on Thursday tallied 508 votes to dissolve the village with 292 against the measure, The Rockland Journal News reports.

The dissolution plan calls for municipal services such as police protection and street maintenance to be provided by Orangetown.

News

NYPD 3 hours ago

City Probe Calls for Sweeping NYPD Reform, Cites Deficiencies in Floyd Protest Response

COVID-19 3 hours ago

NYC Shutdown Threat Looms; NJ Expects Reduced Pfizer Vaccine Shipment Next Week

South Nyack was incorporated in 1878.

“We acknowledge that the residents have chosen to dissolve the village and we will now work to establish a plan that will allow for a smooth transition into the Town of Orangetown," Mayor Bonnie Christian told the newspaper.

Voters cast their ballots at the Living Christ Church even after a snowstorm blanketed the region.

The dissolution process was kicked off by a 250-name petition filed in August. Supporters pointed to the village's dire financial status.

The dissolution process could take up to two years, the Journal News reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyNew Yorkorangetownsouth nyack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us