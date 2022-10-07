New York State Police Superintendent Resigns in 28-Word Press Release

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen abruptly resigned Friday, making the announcement in a 28-word press release. He had the job for a little over a year.

Bruen's resignation takes effect Oct. 19, at which time First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will become Acting Superintendent in accordance with state law and state police regulations, the statement said.

No other details were provided. Multiple media outlets reported the move came as Bruen faced scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The Times Union reported earlier this week that Hochul, a Democrat, said she had told her counsel's office to investigate a number of allegations around him.

The governor didn't speak specifically to those in a statement her office issued Friday.

"Today I accepted the resignation of State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen," Hochul's statement said. "I thank him for his years of public service. First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will serve as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis, as we conduct a thorough search for a Superintendent who can lead this department in its important work."

"The State Police have made tremendous progress in combating gun violence and keeping New Yorkers safe, and that must continue," the governor added.