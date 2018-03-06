 Dramatic Photos, Unbelievable Reports From New York During the Great Blizzard of 1888 - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Tracking 2nd Nor'easter -- What to Expect
logo_nyc_2x

Dramatic Photos, Unbelievable Reports From New York During the Great Blizzard of 1888

By Jessy Edwards

10 PHOTOS

Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018

The devastating Great Blizzard of March 11 and 12, 1888, was one of the worst recorded blizzards in the history of the United States. The storm, known as the Great White Hurricane, paralyzed New York City, as well as Philadelphia, Washington and Boston. The incredible nor'easter dumped 50 inches of snow in Connecticut, while New Jersey and the state of New York had 40 inches. And as the blizzard pummeled New York City, its reporters were documenting it -- with as much drama as this storm demanded.
More Photo Galleries
Meet America's Youngest Billionaires
Three Billboards Out of Hollywood, California?
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us