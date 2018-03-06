The devastating Great Blizzard of March 11 and 12, 1888, was one of the worst recorded blizzards in the history of the United States. The storm, known as the Great White Hurricane, paralyzed New York City, as well as Philadelphia, Washington and Boston. The incredible nor'easter dumped 50 inches of snow in Connecticut, while New Jersey and the state of New York had 40 inches. And as the blizzard pummeled New York City, its reporters were documenting it -- with as much drama as this storm demanded.