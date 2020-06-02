New York Sets Opening Date for Summer Day Camps; Western NY Enters Phase II

Another New York region has entered Phase II Tuesday, as the state slowly remains on track to reopening while continuing its fight against coronavirus.

The Western New York region has officially kicked off Phase II, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily coronavirus briefing.

Meanwhile the Capital region is expected to move to Phase II Wednesday.

The loosening of some restrictions imposed on nonessential businesses by governors in the tri-state state to slow the coronavirus outbreak’s spread have taken effect as deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations is at an all time low (at 154) since the start of the pandemic.

"Congratulations to the people of the state of New York," Cuomo said. "Look what you did. Look at the progress you've made."

While the region is far from the return to pre-pandemic times, small steps are being taken to safely ease lockdowns and avoid another deadly wave of outbreaks.

Nine of the state's 10 regions -- Central New York, Capital Region, Western New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson and Long Island -- have met Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criteria to reopen and have done so. New York City stands alone as the sole region still under PAUSE guidelines.

New York City, the epicenter of the national crisis, remains on track to begin its reopening process on June 8.

As some regions move to Phase II, certain businesses can now open during this phase, although strict guidelines on capacity and social distancing apply. The businesses allowed to reopen under this phase are:

In-person retail operations

All business activities where the core function takes place within an office setting

Vehicle sales, leases, and rental activities statewide

Retail rental, repair, and cleaning activities

Commercial, non-residential building management activities

Hair salons and barbershops. This does not include nail salons, tattoo parlors, or any other non-haircutting-related personal care services or activities, like beard trimming, nose hair trimming, facials, manicures/pedicures, makeup application, threading, tweezing, or waxing.

Real estate activities

With coronavirus deaths continuing to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed hope that the state is approaching a level where fatalities are perhaps not eliminated but are very few.

There were 58 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Monday, Cuomo said during his Tuesday -- one day after the lowest number of deaths was reported (54).

Cuomo said Monday the level of positivity is down, citing that the state conducted about 50,000 coronavirus tests Sunday, with less than 1,000 coming back as positive.

"That is the lowest number we have had since this began and when we began we were only doing 3,000 or 4,000 tests," Cuomo said Monday. "The progress is just phenomenal."

Another sign that the fight against coronavirus is moving in the right direction? Summer day camps will reopen June 29, Cuomo announced Tuesday. However, the state has not decided yet on whether sleep-away camps will resume.

New Jersey Sets Opening Dates for Outdoor Dining, Hair Salons and More in Stage 2

New Jersey is on track to enter Stage 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan in two weeks, reopening restricted outdoor dining and in-store retail with hair salons and more to open later in June, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Outdoor dining, which Connecticut reopened more than a week ago, will be allowed in New Jersey as of June 15, the same day Murphy has said child care centers can reopen. In-person retail sales can also resume at that point, though each store has to maintain a strict 50 percent capacity in order to stay open.

Hair salons and barbershops are slated to reopen the following Monday, on June 22, Murphy said. Gyms and health clubs will likely reopen soon thereafter, though the governor said health officials were continuing to work on safety protocol guidance for those businesses. He had no specific date for fitness centers.

The June 15 move to Stage 2 will come exactly four weeks after Murphy unveiled a three-stage roadmap to reopening and recovery. New Jersey, which until recently led the nation on indicators like new COVID deaths and cases per 100,000 residents, has been in Stage 1, which allows curbside retail pickup and other socially distant activities like the ones permitted by New York's Phase I.

At the same time, New Jersey has made tremendous strides. On Monday, Murphy announced the Garden State was No. 1 in daily testing per capita.

NEW: We’re ready to move to Stage 2 of our restart and recovery – starting Monday, June 15th.



We will not flick a switch. This will continue to be a phased-in restart, with public health as our top priority. pic.twitter.com/QsC3PxqH93 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 1, 2020

"As we open, we know there is a greater chance for transmission of COVID19," the governor said. "There is no cure. There is no vaccine. There is no proven therapeutic. The only cure is responsibility. Safety will continue to be our number one priority."

Proven mitigation measures like social distancing and facial coverings will be part and parcel of the phased-in restart, Murphy said Monday. Businesses eligible to reopen in Stage 2 must adhere to Department of Health guidance.

"Just because the calendar says June 15 doesn’t mean that everyone should just go back to what they were doing pre-COVID," Murphy said. "Let’s use common sense for the common good. Only a successful Stage 2 can get us to Stage 3."

Stage 3 in New Jersey allows expanded dining, critical in-office work, limited entertainment, bars with limited capacity and expanded personal care services, among other activities, with significant safeguards against viral resurgence.

New Jersey has been America's second most-impacted state in the pandemic next to New York. It has reported nearly 11,700 virus deaths to date.

Region by Region Status

Officials say nearly 24,000 people in New York have been killed by the virus, but acknowledge the true count is likely higher. The state's figure doesn't include another 5,800 probable deaths that New York City officials attribute to the virus in the five boroughs. A recent CDC report finds thousands more "excess" deaths in the city between March and April that may be COVID-connected as well.

Cuomo devoted most of his daily coronavirus briefing Sunday to the ongoing protests against police brutality which, while mostly peaceful, have spurred violent outbursts that left police cars burned, businesses vandalized and hundreds of people arrested from New York City to Buffalo.

He speculated that the unrest might have been enhanced, in part, by pent-up frustration and agitation over coronavirus lockdowns. While Cuomo says he's on the side of protesters enraged over George Floyd's death, he warned that mass protests could exacerbate infections just as New York City preps to reopen.

"New York City reopens next week. It took us 93 days to get here. We have to take a minute and ask ourselves, 'What are we doing here?' What are we trying to accomplish?" the governor said Monday. "We should be outraged. Protests, yes. Be frustrated, yes. Is there a larger problem? Of course. It's not just Mr. Floyd."

Cuomo touched upon the protests once more on Monday, saying he shares the outrage of injustice and stands with those in protests, adding that systemic racism has been an ongoing problem for hundreds of years.

However, Cuomo also said mass protests of the past few days could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and that the state won't know for weeks how many "super spreaders" of the virus were in the crowd.

Monday also marked the first day that dentists statewide can reopen.

The governor said a day earlier that dentists’ offices would be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The move comes as the Cuomo administration slowly eases restrictions on economic activity in the state, region by region and industry by industry.