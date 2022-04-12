‘I Am Horrified': New York Politicians React to Brooklyn Subway Shooting

New York politicians took to social media as police searched for a man who opened fire on a subway train during the Tuesday morning commute in Brooklyn.

At least 10 people were reported shot and multiple others were injured. The suspected gunman, who officials say was wearing a gas mask construction vest, remains on the loose.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

As news of the shooting began to spread, local senators, representatives, and political figures sent their thoughts and prayers to those affected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During a press conference on Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the increasing violence in New York must stop.

"We say no more," Hochul demanded. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers."

While some took to the podium, others took to social media.

“I'm closely monitoring the situation this morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park in our beloved Brooklyn,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted. “I'm praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted.”

I'm closely monitoring the situation this morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park in our beloved Brooklyn. I'm praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted. I’m grateful for the quick action of our first responders. To everyone in New York: Stay safe. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 12, 2022

Rep. Jerry Nadler, who serves parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan, said he was “horrified” by the attack.

I am horrified by the attack in Brooklyn. I am closely monitoring the situation and am in communication with the FBI. My thoughts are with the victims and first responders. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) April 12, 2022

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and other politicians who serve the New York state said they were closely monitoring the shooting and thanked the first responders on scene.

I am closely monitoring this developing situation in Brooklyn. Please join me in keeping the victims, their families, and first responders in your prayers as we await more information. https://t.co/pWjSBuSzFT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 12, 2022

Praying for the people injured in the shocking Brooklyn subway attack.



Thankful for the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrator.



We will get through this together #BrooklynStrong. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 12, 2022

I’d like to live in a world where shootings on subways, in schools and on our streets would be considered unfathomable. Another world is possible. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 12, 2022

The subway shooting in Brooklyn this morning is devastating and I'm outraged that these tragic mass shootings continue. I am monitoring the situation closely and I am keeping the victims and first responders in my prayers. https://t.co/SV7XNa7Ik0 — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 12, 2022

In one video posted on social media, passengers screamed while scrambled to exit the train where the shooting reportedly occurred as smoke began to fill the subway station.

Law enforcement officials say a man set off some sort of smoke device inside a train car before opening fire.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back for the latest.