‘I Am Horrified': New York Politicians React to Brooklyn Subway Shooting

New York politicians took to social media as police searched for a man who opened fire on a subway train during the Tuesday morning commute in Brooklyn.
At least 10 people were reported shot and multiple others were injured. The suspected gunman, who officials say was wearing a gas mask construction vest, remains on the loose.
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.
As news of the shooting began to spread, local senators, representatives, and political figures sent their thoughts and prayers to those affected.
Brooklyn Subway Shooting
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the increasing violence in New York must stop.
"We say no more," Hochul demanded. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers."
While some took to the podium, others took to social media.
“I'm closely monitoring the situation this morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park in our beloved Brooklyn,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted. “I'm praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted.”
Rep. Jerry Nadler, who serves parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan, said he was “horrified” by the attack.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and other politicians who serve the New York state said they were closely monitoring the shooting and thanked the first responders on scene.
In one video posted on social media, passengers screamed while scrambled to exit the train where the shooting reportedly occurred as smoke began to fill the subway station.
Law enforcement officials say a man set off some sort of smoke device inside a train car before opening fire.
This is a developing breaking news story. Check back for the latest.
