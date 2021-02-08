New York Philharmonic

New York Philharmonic Launches On-Demand Streaming Service

The Philharmonic stopped large-scale live concerts last March because of the new coronavirus pandemic

Franz Welser-Most leading the New York Philharmonic
Getty Images

The New York Philharmonic launched an on-demand video and audio streaming service Monday called NYPhil+ that is available for $50 annually or $4.99 monthly.

Initial selections include David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State” and Julia Wolfe’s “Fire in My Mouth,” both with music director Jaap van Zweden, and a new concert featuring conductor David Robertson and pianist Emanuel Ax.

Selections include five decades of “Live From Lincoln Center” PBS telecasts and Facebook broadcasts.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Cuomo Moves NYC Indoor Dining Date Up, Sets New Vaccine Rules Around Comorbidities

Storm Team 4 Jan 29

2 More Winter Blasts Eyed This Week After Sunday Snowstorm Dumps Another Half Foot

There are no initial selections involving Leonard Bernstein, the Philharmonic’s music director from 1958-69.

New programs will be added in future months.

The Philharmonic stopped large-scale live concerts last March because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

‘Curtains Up NYC' Initiative Aims to Help Struggling Performing Arts Venues
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York PhilharmonicCOVID-19arts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us