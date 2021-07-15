New York Mets

New York Mets to Use Black Jerseys for 1st Time Since 2012 Season

New York Mets helmet and bat
Getty Images

What to Know

  • New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field on July 30.
  • The Mets said Thursday that they will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season.
  • The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years.

For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night.

The Mets said Thursday that they will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season.

News

prostitution 2 hours ago

Hollywood Movie Producer Ran a Global Prostitution Ring, Feds Allege

face masks 7 hours ago

Women Attack NYC Laundry Employee After Being Asked to Wear Masks, Wild Video Shows

The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years. It was New York’s eighth loss in nine games.

Memorable Mets games in black jerseys include: Bobby Valentine returning to the dugout with eyeglasses and a fake mustache of eye black following an ejection on June 9, 1999; Robin Ventura’s game-ending grand slam single in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta that Oct. 17; and David Wright’s first major league home run, against Montreal on July 26, 2004.

New York will wear black jerseys on Aug. 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aug. 27 against Washington, Sept. 10 against the New York Yankees, and Sept. 17 against Philadelphia.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York MetsMLBMajor League BaseballMetsjerseys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us