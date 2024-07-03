New York Mets to hold $5 Tuesdays at Citi Field for some concessions

The New York Mets announced plans to offer some select beverage and food items for $5 for all remaining Tuesday home games during the 2024 season.

The offer starts with the July 9 game versus the Washington Nationals at 7:10 p.m.

The $5 Tuesday menu includes the following concessions:

12 oz. Coors Light Draft Beer

22 oz. Fountain Soda

20 oz. Dasani Bottled Water

Nathan’s Hot Dog (Kosher, gluten-free and veggie hot dogs are available)

Regular Soft Pretzel

Popcorn Box

The deal does not apply to vending or mobile ordering.