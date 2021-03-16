New York Man Rescued After Getting Stranded by Deep Snow During Hike in Arizona

A New York man on a hike along the Mogollon Rim in northeastern Arizona has been rescued after being stranded by deep snow at a cabin, authorities said.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue unit responded to the scene after getting a call from the 41-year-old hiker Sunday morning.

The man had been hiking north along the Arizona Trail since March 2 starting in Superior and was camping alone.

Sheriff’s officials said the man was generally well-prepared for the long-distance hike, but not for the winter weather last weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The search and rescue units out of Flagstaff responded with snowmobiles and a snowcat to locate the man.

Sheriff’s officials said he was found at General Springs Cabin in good condition and transported back to State Route 87 and then provided with a ride to Payson where he made lodging arrangements.

The man’s name and hometown in New York wasn’t immediately released.