New York Man Arrested 3 Times in Less Than 12 Hours by State Police

A 29-year-old New York man was arrested by State Police three times in less than 12 hours for allegedly committing various traffic infractions while in possession of crack cocaine, heroin (or both) or impaired by a drug, officials said Wednesday.

All of the three arrests involving Robert Radek, of Marlboro, happened March 7. The first run-in with law enforcement was shortly before 8 a.m. that day, when Radek was stopped for a traffic law violation while driving in Newburgh.

The trooper learned Radek was driving with a suspended New York driver's license and allegedly found him in possession of crack cocaine. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and released with a desk appearance ticket.

About four and a half hours later, around 2:30 p.m., Radek was driving a different vehicle on Third Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for another traffic violation, officials say. The same trooper who pulled him over earlier in the morning was the one who stopped him again in the afternoon.

Radek allegedly had both heroin and crack cocaine on him at the time. Again, he was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on a desk appearance ticket.

You may have guessed what happened next.

Barely three hours after the second arrest, Radek was back to driving the vehicle he was using in the first stop and was traveling along Robinson Street in Newburgh when he was stopped again for multiple traffic violations, officials said.

This time, it was a different trooper who pulled him over, but the trooper believed Radek to be impaired by drugs, State Police said. He was charged with driving while ability impaired and aggravated unlicensed operator, which is a felony. Radek was released on a desk appearance ticket in that case as well.

It wasn't immediately clear if Radek had retained an attorney.