New York Launches Early Voting for Primary Elections

New York on Saturday launched early voting for the first time ever in a primary in the state.

Early voting runs through June 21, before taking a day off ahead of the June 23 primary. New Yorkers can cast ballots at select polling locations under a law that passed last year, when the state joined 38 others with some form of early voting.

Voters are deciding which candidates will face off in November in races for the state legislature, municipal governments, state judges and congressional districts.

Voters will also cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary, which a court reinstated last month.

The state first rolled out early voting in November, and has since worked to smooth out issues including the location of polling booths in schools.

Voters can also vote by absentee ballots, which can be postmarked by June 23. The state this year sent every registered voter a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot and allowed all New Yorkers to vote absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

