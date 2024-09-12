Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has skin cancer and will undergo removal procedure

Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is scheduled to undergo a removal procedure this week.

The governor told reporters her doctor discovered basal cell carcinoma on her nose during a routine checkup a few weeks ago, describing it as a “tiny, tiny speck on my nose."

Hochul, 66, said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning.

Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common types of skin cancer. It is highly curable, especially when it is caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that is usually confined to the surface of skin. Doctors often remove it with a shallow incision.

Hochul urged people to get regular medical checkups.

