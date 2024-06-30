Long Island

Man loses hand and fingers in fireworks mishap on Long Island

The 66-year-old man nearly lost both of his hands, according to local authorities

By NBC New York Staff

A Long Island man lost a hand and several fingers of his second after a fireworks explosion Saturday night, according to police in Suffolk County.

The 66-year-old Brentwood man was in the yard of his Eastern Avenue home around 9 p.m. at the time of the incident.

Police didn't provide specifics details about how the mishap went down, but the explosion severed the man's left hand and took off three fingers from his right hand.

The man was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 10,000 people were sent to emergency rooms last year due to fireworks-related injuries.

In New York, fireworks (firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices) are illegal. "Sparking devices" are legal in certain areas, but can only be used by people 18 years and older.

