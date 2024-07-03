Empire State Building's social media shade towards Chicago's ‘The Bean' continues

The Empire State Building's dislike of Chicago's popular "The Bean" structure continued Wednesday morning with a new post on social media.

Last week, the iconic New York Landmark posted a Wendy Williams "clap if you care" meme in reaction to news of The Bean reopening after a long closure for construction and renovation work.

The post garnered a lot of reaction on social media, and apparently the one-way feud is continuing on Wednesday.

The Empire State Building took a picture of The Bean and asked "How do I fit this as my banner?" on X. Only to post two minutes later, "Nvm I got it".

Nvm I got it https://t.co/Rnc4Y0ExwC — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) July 3, 2024

The Empire State Building's new banner photo on X: a garbage bin.

Courtesy: @EmpireStateBldg on X

X users were quick to reply to the latest post.

"This is a feud I didn’t know I needed lol," one user said.

"ESB throwing heat early today," said another.

"SAVAGE," wrote a user.

It's unclear where the Empire State's feelings towards the Chicago landmark are coming from, but it seems to be a one-sided shading. The Bean lives in the Windy City's popular Millennium Park, which posted about the structure's reopening after 10 months, but nothing in reaction to the New York building's ribbing.

The 33-foot high stainless steel sculpture was announced in 2004 and formally dedicated in 2006 after construction was completed, according to NBC Chicago.

NOW OPEN! We are happy to share that Grainger Plaza, the area surrounding Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”), has completed construction and is now open to the public. Visitors can once again have full access to Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate by Anish Kapoor.https://t.co/tUEK7vqTfJ pic.twitter.com/vp2wsxPhpX — Millennium Park (@Millennium_Park) June 23, 2024

The Empire State Building was recently named the top attraction in the world by Tripadvisor. It should be noted, The Bean did not make the list of top attractions in the U.S., but The Art Institute of Chicago did.

NBC New York has reached out to the Empire State Building for comment.