New York Coronavirus Deaths Top 10,000 as Cuomo Declares the ‘Worst Is Over’

As tri-state COVID-19 deaths top 13,000 and cases near a stunning 300,000 milestone, the question isn't so much when we'll get back to normal. It's how normal will change going forward.

A new coalition of seven governors led by Andrew Cuomo plans to try to figure that out. Cuomo, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the heads of state from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have launched a regional task force to develop a joint approach to restore the economy and get people back to work.

There's no flicking a switch, Gov. Cuomo said Monday. It's about a path toward easing, not eradicating; isolation; and recalibrating who is an essential worker. There will be increments -- and points of resolution over time.

Cuomo offered a particularly hopeful phrase Monday, declaring "the worst is over," as he announced New York's daily death toll had fallen below 700 for the first time in a week. A caveat quickly followed: "If we continue to be smart."

While Cuomo says the worst may be behind us, he says the crisis itself likely won't be over until we have a vaccine, which could be anywhere from a year to 18 months out, if not longer. He has called for more widespread testing to help reignite the economy, issuing repeat pleas, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others, to the federal government to bring that up to scale. New testing strategies are in the works. Rutgers University, for example, just received emergency FDA authorization for the first saliva test in the United States to diagnose COVID-19. More scaleable antibody testing is also in development.

New York has done more COVID-19 testing per capita than anywhere in the globe; Cuomo says it's still not enough. The governor says he feels it's the single most critical key to unlocking the economy, and he re-upped his call for the feds to step in during a fiery appearance on "Today" Tuesday: "We don't have that capacity now and the states can't do it on their own," he said.

What they can do is make decisions about when it's appropriate to reopen, Cuomo said. He blasted President Trump's assertion that he has total authority to reopen the states, saying the commander-in-chief is "just wrong on that point." He also stressed the importance of reopening incrementally.

"If we don't do it gradually and controlled, you'll see the viruses go up and that would be a terrible shame — and then we'd have to start all over again," Cuomo said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy agrees.

“The house is still on fire," he said Monday. “We still have to put the fire out, but we do have to begin putting in the pieces of the puzzle that we know we’re going to need ... to make sure this doesn’t reignite.”

That's why people were all the more shocked Monday night when President Trump, at his daily news conference, said it was up to him -- not the governors -- to decide when to reopen public life, saying as president "the authority is total."

"I don't know what the president is talking about, frankly," Cuomo said on the Today Show Tuesday morning, calling the suggestion "absurd."

Though the curve of new COVID-19 cases has more or less flattened now, people are still getting sick, people are still being intubated and put into intensive care, and people are still dying. There were no confirmed cases at the end of February. As of Monday, New York had nearly 200,000 on its own, with more than 10,000 dead. That's about a third of all cases in the entire country, and more than 40 percent of the deaths.

One month after its first death, New York City itself has now lost more than 7,300 people.

"There's real pain in this city right now, and I think we should be very careful to not declare a new reality until we're sure. I'm not sure we have a plateau yet, I'm not sure there couldn't be a resurgence," de Blasio said on MSNBC Monday.

He wants to see the number of hospitalizations, the number of ICU admissions and the percentage of people testing positive all trend down, in unison, for at least 10 days before he considers easing any restrictions in the city.

"Let's get this thing done once the right way. Push this disease back once and for all," de Blasio said.

Murphy has cautioned against restarting the economy too quickly. He says there is no one who'd like to see an economic reboot more than him, but worries anything too sudden could trigger a resurgence in New Jersey, which remains the nation's second-most impacted next to New York. As of Monday, it had nearly 65,000 cases and more than 2,400 dead. Connecticut reported a total of 13,381 cases Monday as its death toll topped 600.

One of the most widely cited virus models, from the Gates Foundation-backed IHME, estimates that deaths in the tri-state area will more or less end by the first week of May, assuming social distancing is maintained. New projections forecast virus-related deaths to reach about 14,500 in New York and 4,400 in New Jersey by May 1. Connecticut likely won't see its curve stabilize until early June, when it is expected to reach around 5,400. That same model predicts more than 50,000 deaths nationally around the same time.

To date, the United States has seen more than 583,000 cases and nearly 24,000 deaths, according to NBC News estimates.