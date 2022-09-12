New York City's Newest Vaccine Drive Is Geared Toward Raccoons, Not People

A new vaccination effort starts Monday, and New Yorkers might be surprised to hear its not aimed at humans.

Raccoons in New York City are the latest focus of vaccines, this time in an effort to protect the creatures from rabies, the city announced.

The Health Department said small, brown-colored baits would be scattered in wooded areas of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. The oral vaccine will be laid in "bait stations" and hand tossed starting Monday and well into October.

The baits reportedly smell like fish, and when raccoons chew on them, it releases a pink, liquid vaccine. Health officials say the bait itself is not harmful, but the liquid inside could cause vomiting if pets eat several of them.

“While coming into contact with a rabid raccoon is very rare, raccoons are residents of our city, and New Yorkers should be advised -- if you see a raccoon, give them space, and never approach or try to feed them,” said Sarah Aucoin, Chief of Education & Wildlife for NYC Parks.

Officials said a helicopter will drop vaccine baits next month on Staten Island's wooded and marshy regions, as weather allows for safe flying.

A total of 18 animals have tested positive for rabies this year, most of them raccoons, but also a cat, officials said.

Any person who comes into contact with the vaccine is advised to wash their hands and contact their doctor if necessary. Although unlikely, the city says the rabies vaccine could cause a rash and is directing potentially exposed New Yorkers to contact the Poison Control Center (1-800-222-1222) as a precaution.