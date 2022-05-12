New York City to Screen All Public School Students for Dyslexia

New York City will launch what it calls the largest dyslexia support program in America, screening all of the city's public school students for the condition and offering a specialized learning program for those who need it.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks frequently about how his own dyslexia, unrecognized while he was in school, affected his early life. The new program is designed to intervene and catch it sooner in others.

“By changing the way we approach dyslexia, we can unlock the untapped potential in students who may feel insecure about their dyslexia or any other language-based learning disabilities they may have," Adams said in a statement Thursday.

The National Institutes of Health define dyslexia as "a brain-based type of learning disability that specifically impairs a person's ability to read. These individuals typically read at levels significantly lower than expected despite having normal intelligence."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The intervention program will launch with a pilot this fall at 80 elementary and 80 middle schools. By the fall of 2023, the city said, its goal is to have at least one school in every borough offering a specialized program for dyslexic students.

All of the city's teachers, from kindergarten through 12th grade, will also receive basic training over the next year in identifying and supporting students.