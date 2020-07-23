New York City to Give New Pool Guidance Ahead of Friday's Reopening

As New York City enters its sixth straight day of the first heatwave of 2020, city officials on Thursday will give parched New Yorkers new guidance on the reopening of pools across the five boroughs.

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver is expected to go over new policies on capacity limitations, wristbands for pool-goers, sanitation, as well as social distancing policies for the 15 outdoor swimming pools that will reopen for the summer.

The first round of reopening includes eight pools on Friday, and the rest of the pools will be open to the public on Aug. 1.

The pools that will reopen Friday are Mullaly Park in the Bronx; Sunset and Kosciuszko in Brooklyn; Wagner in Manhattan; Liberty and Fisher in Queens; and Tottenville and Lyons on Staten Island.

Then these pools will reopen the following week: Crotona Park and Haffen Park in the Bronx; Betsy Head in Brooklyn; Hamilton Fish Park, Marcus Garvey and Jackie Robinson Park in Manhattan; and Astoria Park in Queens.

Pool hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, according to the parks department.

The city said it had budgeted $5.3 million to hire 716 positions, including $3.6 million for pool staff.