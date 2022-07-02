New York City Speed Cameras Coming Online 24/7 Next Month

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city's speed cameras will be operating 24 hours a day starting August 1.

Adams made the announcement Thursday afternoon alongside Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

“Overnight and weekend crashes have become far too prevalent in recent years, and we are so grateful that state legislators heard our call for 24/7 speed-camera coverage,” Rodriguez said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a state law last week that now allows the camera to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The city’s 2,000 automated speed cameras were previously authorized by the state to operate only on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., missing the 59 percent of traffic fatalities that occurred when the cameras were required to be turned off.

Speed cameras and automated traffic enforcement are proven, effective safety tools shown to reduce speeding by 72 percent.

New camera operation times will take effect one month after a public awareness campaign that prepares drivers and all New Yorkers for the coming change.

That campaign starts on July 1.

Earlier this year, Adams also announced a plan to redesign 1,000 intersections across New York City to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers with improved traffic signals and raised crosswalks.

“Sadly, we know reckless drivers are on our streets 24/7 — so our cameras must be on 24/7 too,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi.