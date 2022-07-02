speed cameras

New York City Speed Cameras Coming Online 24/7 Next Month

The city has 2,000 automated speed cameras

By Leanna Wells

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city's speed cameras will be operating 24 hours a day starting August 1.

Adams made the announcement Thursday afternoon alongside Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

“Overnight and weekend crashes have become far too prevalent in recent years, and we are so grateful that state legislators heard our call for 24/7 speed-camera coverage,” Rodriguez said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a state law last week that now allows the camera to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The city’s 2,000 automated speed cameras were previously authorized by the state to operate only on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., missing the 59 percent of traffic fatalities that occurred when the cameras were required to be turned off.

Speed cameras and automated traffic enforcement are proven, effective safety tools shown to reduce speeding by 72 percent.

New camera operation times will take effect one month after a public awareness campaign that prepares drivers and all New Yorkers for the coming change.

That campaign starts on July 1.

News

Storm Team 4 Jun 30

Severe Storms Threaten NYC Area Saturday: What to Know, Plus Your Early July 4 Outlook

Upper East Side 16 hours ago

Baby's Father Arrested in Mother's Execution-Style Killing on NYC Street

Earlier this year, Adams also announced a plan to redesign 1,000 intersections across New York City to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers with improved traffic signals and raised crosswalks.

“Sadly, we know reckless drivers are on our streets 24/7 — so our cameras must be on 24/7 too,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

speed camerasDepartment of Transportationmayor eric adamsspeeding
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us