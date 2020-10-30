New York City Man Dies a Month After Being Set on Fire: Police

A New York City man has died a little over one month after he was set on fire, and the person who allegedly set him ablaze has not been arrested, police said.

Police officers were patrolling Brooklyn streets on Sept. 16 when they found 46-year-old Patrick Winkler already on fire near Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road Department, the NYPD said. The cops then used a fire extinguisher inside their vehicle to put out the flames and emergency personnel arrived to transport Winkler to Cornell Medical Center.

Winkler later died at the hospital on Oct. 19, police said Friday, and no one has been arrested.

Investigators found that Winkler encountered a man near where patrol officers found him last month. The two men then got into an argument before the unidentified man set the victim on fire, police said, adding that the suspect also used an accelerant.

The incident has been deemed a homicide and an investigation is ongoing, according to police. No other information was immediately available.