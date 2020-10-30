Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

New York City Man Dies a Month After Being Set on Fire: Police

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

A New York City man has died a little over one month after he was set on fire, and the person who allegedly set him ablaze has not been arrested, police said.

Police officers were patrolling Brooklyn streets on Sept. 16 when they found 46-year-old Patrick Winkler already on fire near Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road Department, the NYPD said. The cops then used a fire extinguisher inside their vehicle to put out the flames and emergency personnel arrived to transport Winkler to Cornell Medical Center.

Winkler later died at the hospital on Oct. 19, police said Friday, and no one has been arrested.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Long Island Soccer Coach Arrested for Rape of 16-Year-Old Player: Police

9/11 7 hours ago

Former NYPD Officer-Turned-Lawyer Admits to Cheating 9/11 Worker Out of $900K from Fund

Investigators found that Winkler encountered a man near where patrol officers found him last month. The two men then got into an argument before the unidentified man set the victim on fire, police said, adding that the suspect also used an accelerant.

The incident has been deemed a homicide and an investigation is ongoing, according to police. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us