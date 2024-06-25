This New York City landmark was named the top attraction in the world — see the top 10 list

The highest-rated attraction in the world is right here in the greatest city in the world, according to a new report by Tripadvisor.

For the first time, the Empire State Building took the top spot globally as the number one attraction in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do.

The ESB has 60,000 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor and 21,000 4-star reviews for a total rating of 4.5 stars among more than 95,000 reviews. According to Tripadvisor, over 300 reviews call it a "once in a lifetime experience."

The Empire State Building has previously been named the top attraction in the U.S., as recently as last year, but never to top attraction in the world.

“The Empire State Building Observatory is the most authentic New York City attraction, and this incredible global recognition is further proof that our decision to require reservations and avoid crowds at our reimagined Observatory Experience has been a huge success,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, in a statement. “The only problem is that I promised to take a pie in the face if we won #1 a third time, so now I have to choose my flavor!”

BREAKING: The Empire State Building has been named the #1 Attraction in the WORLD by @Tripadvisor pic.twitter.com/iLM7K7Fm2j — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 25, 2024

“After two years topping the US list, it is exciting to see the Empire State Building claim the number one spot on the world stage,” Tripadvisor president Kristen Dalton said. “Winners of Tripadvisor’s coveted Best of the Best awards are among the top 1% of listings on our site and are chosen based on reviews from engaged travelers, which make this win an incredible achievement.”

Top 25 attractions in the world, according to Tripadvisor

Empire State Building - New York City, New York Eiffel Tower - Paris, France Anne Frank House - Amsterdam, The Netherlands Basilica de la Sagrada Familia - Barcelona, Spain Cayman Crystal Caves - Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Colosseum - Rome, Italy Louvre Museum - Paris, France Gardens by the Bay - Singapore, Singapore Duomo di Milano - Milan, Italy Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Vasa Museum - Stockholm, Sweden Angkor Wat - Siem Reap, Cambodia Acropolis - Athens, Greece Musee d' Orsay - Paris, France Pompeii Archaeological Park - Pompeii, Italy Jardin Majorelle - Marrakech, Morocco Iolani Palace - Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Central Park - New York City, New York Mutianyu Great Wall - Beijing, China Chichen Itza - Chichen Itza, Mexico Iguazu Falls - Foz do Iguacu, Brazil Taj Majal - Agra, India Petra - Wadi Musa, Jordan Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine - Kyoto, Japan Corcovado / Christ the Redeemer - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Top 25 attractions in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor

Empire State Building - New York City, New York Iolani Palace - Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Central Park - New York City, New York John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park - Key Largo, Florida Stetson Mansion - DeLand, Florida Alcatraz Island - San Francisco, California Graceland - Memphis, Tennessee Brooklyn Bridge - New York City, New York Chihuly Garden and Glass - Seattle, Washington Diamond Head State Monument - Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii National Museum of World War II Aviation - Colorado Springs, Colorado The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum - New York City, New York The Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York City, New York Horseshoe Bend - Page, Arizona Biltmore - Asheville, North Carolina Garden of the Gods - Colorado Springs, Colorado Taliesin Preservation - Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center - Spring Green, Wisconsin The Art Institute of Chicago - Chicago, Illinois Golden Gate Bridge - San Francisco, California Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory - Key West, Florida Fountains of Bellagio - Las Vegas, Nevada The Gateway Arch - Saint Louis, Missouri The National WWII Museum - New Orleans, Louisiana Mount Rushmore National Memorial - Keystone, South Dakota USS Midway Museum - San Diego, California

The criteria for the awards included the "quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings" between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

The Empire State Building will light in "Tripadvisor green" on Tuesday night.

How tall is the Empire State Building

According to the Empire State Building's website: "At its top floor, the Empire State Building stands 1,250 feet (380 meters) tall. Counting the spire and antenna, the building clocks in at a mighty 1,454 feet (443 meters). It’s currently the 4th tallest building in New York City, the 6th tallest in the United States, and the 43rd tallest tower in the world."