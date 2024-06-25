New York City

This New York City landmark was named the top attraction in the world — see the top 10 list

The Eiffel Tower was named the second most-desirable attraction in the world and Central Park was named the second best attraction in the United States

The highest-rated attraction in the world is right here in the greatest city in the world, according to a new report by Tripadvisor.

For the first time, the Empire State Building took the top spot globally as the number one attraction in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do.

The ESB has 60,000 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor and 21,000 4-star reviews for a total rating of 4.5 stars among more than 95,000 reviews. According to Tripadvisor, over 300 reviews call it a "once in a lifetime experience."

The Empire State Building has previously been named the top attraction in the U.S., as recently as last year, but never to top attraction in the world.

“The Empire State Building Observatory is the most authentic New York City attraction, and this incredible global recognition is further proof that our decision to require reservations and avoid crowds at our reimagined Observatory Experience has been a huge success,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, in a statement. “The only problem is that I promised to take a pie in the face if we won #1 a third time, so now I have to choose my flavor!”

“After two years topping the US list, it is exciting to see the Empire State Building claim the number one spot on the world stage,” Tripadvisor president Kristen Dalton said. “Winners of Tripadvisor’s coveted Best of the Best awards are among the top 1% of listings on our site and are chosen based on reviews from engaged travelers, which make this win an incredible achievement.”

Top 25 attractions in the world, according to Tripadvisor

  1. Empire State Building - New York City, New York
  2. Eiffel Tower - Paris, France
  3. Anne Frank House - Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  4. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia - Barcelona, Spain
  5. Cayman Crystal Caves - Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
  6. Colosseum - Rome, Italy
  7. Louvre Museum - Paris, France
  8. Gardens by the Bay - Singapore, Singapore
  9. Duomo di Milano - Milan, Italy
  10. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  11. Vasa Museum - Stockholm, Sweden
  12. Angkor Wat - Siem Reap, Cambodia
  13. Acropolis - Athens, Greece
  14. Musee d' Orsay - Paris, France
  15. Pompeii Archaeological Park - Pompeii, Italy
  16. Jardin Majorelle - Marrakech, Morocco
  17. Iolani Palace - Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
  18. Central Park - New York City, New York
  19. Mutianyu Great Wall - Beijing, China
  20. Chichen Itza - Chichen Itza, Mexico
  21. Iguazu Falls - Foz do Iguacu, Brazil
  22. Taj Majal - Agra, India
  23. Petra - Wadi Musa, Jordan
  24. Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine - Kyoto, Japan
  25. Corcovado / Christ the Redeemer - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Top 25 attractions in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor

  1. Empire State Building - New York City, New York
  2. Iolani Palace - Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
  3. Central Park - New York City, New York
  4. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park - Key Largo, Florida
  5. Stetson Mansion - DeLand, Florida
  6. Alcatraz Island - San Francisco, California
  7. Graceland - Memphis, Tennessee
  8. Brooklyn Bridge - New York City, New York
  9. Chihuly Garden and Glass - Seattle, Washington
  10. Diamond Head State Monument - Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
  11. National Museum of World War II Aviation - Colorado Springs, Colorado
  12. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum - New York City, New York
  13. The Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York City, New York
  14. Horseshoe Bend - Page, Arizona
  15. Biltmore - Asheville, North Carolina
  16. Garden of the Gods - Colorado Springs, Colorado
  17. Taliesin Preservation - Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center - Spring Green, Wisconsin
  18. The Art Institute of Chicago - Chicago, Illinois
  19. Golden Gate Bridge - San Francisco, California
  20. Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory - Key West, Florida
  21. Fountains of Bellagio - Las Vegas, Nevada
  22. The Gateway Arch - Saint Louis, Missouri
  23. The National WWII Museum - New Orleans, Louisiana
  24. Mount Rushmore National Memorial - Keystone, South Dakota
  25. USS Midway Museum - San Diego, California

The criteria for the awards included the "quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings" between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

The Empire State Building will light in "Tripadvisor green" on Tuesday night.

How tall is the Empire State Building

According to the Empire State Building's website: "At its top floor, the Empire State Building stands 1,250 feet (380 meters) tall. Counting the spire and antenna, the building clocks in at a mighty 1,454 feet (443 meters). It’s currently the 4th tallest building in New York City, the 6th tallest in the United States, and the 43rd tallest tower in the world."

Empire State Building
