New York City DOT plans to lower speed limits in 250 locations near some schools, open streets, other areas

Starting in September, the New York City Department of Transportation will start reducing speed limits in 250 locations through the end of 2025, the department announced Thursday.

DOT said the speed limit changes "will target select schools, Open Streets, Shared Streets, and other areas, as well as new ‘Regional Slow Zones’ in each borough."

The changes come after the passage of Sammy's Law, which allows the city to cut to 20 mph the speed limits on streets and to 10 mph for "select streets undergoing safety-related redesigns," DOT said.

There will be a 60-day comment period later this year after community boards are notified.

Here's the full list of initial streets targeted for reduced speed limits.

INITIAL PROPOSED LOCATIONS FOR REDUCED SPEEDS:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Bronx

E 139 Street, from Willis Avenue to Alexander Avenue

Courtlandt Ave, E 156 St to E 157 St

E 151 St, Courtlandt Ave to Morris Ave

E 156 St, Concourse Village W to Morris Ave

Gerard Ave, E 167 St to E 168 St

St Ann’s Ave, E 149 St to Westchester Ave

Tinton Ave, E 150 St to E 152 St

Sheridan Ave, E 171 St to E 172 St

Walton Ave, E 179 St to E 171 St

Prospect Ave, E 175 St to E Tremont Ave

Wallace Ave, Mace Ave to Waring Ave

E 225 St, White Plains Rd to Barnes Ave

E 172 St, St Lawrence Ave to Beach Ave

Netherland Ave, Kappock St to W 227 St

Reeds Mill Ln, Bivona St to Steenwich Ave

Brooklyn

Seventh Ave, 43 St to 44 St

Dean St, Saratoga Ave to Thomas Boyland St

MacDonough St, Lewis Ave, Marcus Garvey Blvd

Christopher Ave, Sutter Ave to Belmont Ave

Ashford St, Belmont Ave to Pitkin Ave

Prospect Park West, Grand Army Plaza to Bartel Pritchard Square

E 94 St, E New York Ave to Rutland Rd

Fenimore St, Brooklyn Ave to Rutland Rd

Ninth Ave, 63 St to 64 St

45 St, Fort Hamilton Pkway to Tenth Ave

Lenox Rd, E 39 St to E 40 St

E 96 St, Ave D to Foster Ave

Sackman St, Belmont Ave to Sutter Ave

Fort Greene Pl, Fulton St to Dekalb Ave

Lewis Ave, Hart St to Willoughby Ave

Manhattan

W 138 St, Amsterdam Ave to Broadway

W 64 Street, West End Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue

E 120 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave

E 128 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave

Morningside Ave, W 126 St to W 127 St

Audubon Avenue, West 165th Street to Fort George Avenue

E 112 St, Second Ave to Third Ave

E 120 St, Second Ave to Third Ave

E 120 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave

E 128 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave

Queens

112 St, 37 Ave to 34 Ave

47 Ave, 108 St to 111 St

155 St, 108 Ave to 109 Ave

167 St, 108 Rd to 109 Ave

Union Hall St ,109 Ave to 110 Ave

144 St, 88 Ave to 88 Rd

143 St, Linden Blvd to 115 Ave

105 St, 35 Ave to 37 Ave

31 Ave, 60 St to 61 St

INITIAL PROPOSED 10 MPH SHARED STREETS :

The Bronx

Jennings St, Bronx from Prospect Ave to Bristow St (to be redesigned later this summer)

Brooklyn

Willoughby Ave, from Washington Park to Washington Ave

Berry St, from Broadway to N12th St

Underhill Ave, from Pacific St to Eastern Parkway

Sharon St, from Olive St to Morgan Ave

Manhattan

Broadway, from:

18 St to 23 St

24 St to 25 St

27 St to 33 St

38 St to 39 St

48 St to 50 St

Queens

34th Avenue, from: