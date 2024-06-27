New York City DOT plans to lower speed limits in 250 locations near some schools, open streets, other areas

Starting in September, the New York City Department of Transportation will start reducing speed limits in 250 locations through the end of 2025, the department announced Thursday.
DOT said the speed limit changes "will target select schools, Open Streets, Shared Streets, and other areas, as well as new ‘Regional Slow Zones’ in each borough."
The changes come after the passage of Sammy's Law, which allows the city to cut to 20 mph the speed limits on streets and to 10 mph for "select streets undergoing safety-related redesigns," DOT said.
There will be a 60-day comment period later this year after community boards are notified.
Here's the full list of initial streets targeted for reduced speed limits.
INITIAL PROPOSED LOCATIONS FOR REDUCED SPEEDS:
The Bronx
- E 139 Street, from Willis Avenue to Alexander Avenue
- Courtlandt Ave, E 156 St to E 157 St
- E 151 St, Courtlandt Ave to Morris Ave
- E 156 St, Concourse Village W to Morris Ave
- Gerard Ave, E 167 St to E 168 St
- St Ann’s Ave, E 149 St to Westchester Ave
- Tinton Ave, E 150 St to E 152 St
- Sheridan Ave, E 171 St to E 172 St
- Walton Ave, E 179 St to E 171 St
- Prospect Ave, E 175 St to E Tremont Ave
- Wallace Ave, Mace Ave to Waring Ave
- E 225 St, White Plains Rd to Barnes Ave
- E 172 St, St Lawrence Ave to Beach Ave
- Netherland Ave, Kappock St to W 227 St
- Reeds Mill Ln, Bivona St to Steenwich Ave
Brooklyn
- Seventh Ave, 43 St to 44 St
- Dean St, Saratoga Ave to Thomas Boyland St
- MacDonough St, Lewis Ave, Marcus Garvey Blvd
- Christopher Ave, Sutter Ave to Belmont Ave
- Ashford St, Belmont Ave to Pitkin Ave
- Prospect Park West, Grand Army Plaza to Bartel Pritchard Square
- E 94 St, E New York Ave to Rutland Rd
- Fenimore St, Brooklyn Ave to Rutland Rd
- Ninth Ave, 63 St to 64 St
- 45 St, Fort Hamilton Pkway to Tenth Ave
- Lenox Rd, E 39 St to E 40 St
- E 96 St, Ave D to Foster Ave
- Sackman St, Belmont Ave to Sutter Ave
- Fort Greene Pl, Fulton St to Dekalb Ave
- Lewis Ave, Hart St to Willoughby Ave
Manhattan
- W 138 St, Amsterdam Ave to Broadway
- W 64 Street, West End Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue
- E 120 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave
- E 128 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave
- Morningside Ave, W 126 St to W 127 St
- Audubon Avenue, West 165th Street to Fort George Avenue
- E 112 St, Second Ave to Third Ave
- E 120 St, Second Ave to Third Ave
- E 120 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave
- E 128 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave
Queens
- 112 St, 37 Ave to 34 Ave
- 47 Ave, 108 St to 111 St
- 155 St, 108 Ave to 109 Ave
- 167 St, 108 Rd to 109 Ave
- Union Hall St ,109 Ave to 110 Ave
- 144 St, 88 Ave to 88 Rd
- 143 St, Linden Blvd to 115 Ave
- 105 St, 35 Ave to 37 Ave
- 31 Ave, 60 St to 61 St
INITIAL PROPOSED 10 MPH SHARED STREETS :
The Bronx
- Jennings St, Bronx from Prospect Ave to Bristow St (to be redesigned later this summer)
Brooklyn
- Willoughby Ave, from Washington Park to Washington Ave
- Berry St, from Broadway to N12th St
- Underhill Ave, from Pacific St to Eastern Parkway
- Sharon St, from Olive St to Morgan Ave
Manhattan
Broadway, from:
- 18 St to 23 St
- 24 St to 25 St
- 27 St to 33 St
- 38 St to 39 St
- 48 St to 50 St
Queens
34th Avenue, from:
- 69 St to 77 St
- 78 St to 93 St
- 94 St to Junction Blvd