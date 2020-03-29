New York City Builds Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park

New York City has turned over Central Park in the fight against the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, crews started the construction of long, white medical tents in the park's East Meadow lawn. On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expected the 68-bed emergency field hospital to open Tuesday.

The field hospital, specially designed as a respiratory care unit, is a partnership between Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System, the mayor and a spokesperson for Mount Sinai announced.

Additional doctors, nurses, lab techs and other support staff will be dispatched to run the field hospital, Samaritan's Purse said.

New York City remains one of the epicenter's to the nation's fight against the coronavirus. As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 32,308 people in New York City had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 678 people had died — up by six from Saturday, according to city data.

That total includes 6,145 in the Bronx, 8,451 in Brooklyn, 5,438 in Manhattan, 10,373 in Queens, 1,866 on Staten Island and 35 from "unknown" locations, the data shows. Forty five percent of those who tested positive were under the age of 45.