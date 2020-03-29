Coronavirus

New York City Builds Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park

The mayor announced the construction of a 68-bed emergency field hospital in Central Park's East Meadow

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City has turned over Central Park in the fight against the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, crews started the construction of long, white medical tents in the park's East Meadow lawn. On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expected the 68-bed emergency field hospital to open Tuesday.

The field hospital, specially designed as a respiratory care unit, is a partnership between Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System, the mayor and a spokesperson for Mount Sinai announced.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 10 hours ago

Tri-State Sees More Than 1,100 COVID-19 Deaths; Cuomo Extends ‘Pause’ Directive to April 15

connecticut coronavirus 7 hours ago

FEMA Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Conn. COVID-19 Response

Additional doctors, nurses, lab techs and other support staff will be dispatched to run the field hospital, Samaritan's Purse said.

New York City remains one of the epicenter's to the nation's fight against the coronavirus. As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 32,308 people in New York City had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 678 people had died — up by six from Saturday, according to city data.

That total includes 6,145 in the Bronx, 8,451 in Brooklyn, 5,438 in Manhattan, 10,373 in Queens, 1,866 on Staten Island and 35 from "unknown" locations, the data shows. Forty five percent of those who tested positive were under the age of 45.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew York Citycentral parkField Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us