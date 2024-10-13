New Jersey

Wild carjacking spree from NYC to NJ ends in Wendy's crash, knife fight: police

A crash at a Wendy's restaurant kicked off a wild police chase that ended on the George Washington Bridge

By Ida Siegal

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man's destructive and violent carjacking spree led police on a wide chase from a New Jersey restaurant to the George Washington Bridge, police said, where the alleged thief slashed several officers.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a Wendy's in South Hackensack after reports of a car crashed into the side of the restaurant.

The man behind the wheel ditched the car, police said, and tried to steal a car. He wasn't successful on his first attempt, but then managed an armed carjacking moments later and took off before officers arrived at the Wendy's, police said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Apparently the car he had left behind at the restaurant had also been stolen. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of New York City.

Police said the alleged carjacker drove his newly stolen vehicle onto the George Washington Bridge. Police said a 911 call had been made about an erratic driver with a missing tire.

Port Authority police found the reported carjacker and tried to arrest him, but the man allegedly pulled out a knife and ended up slashing three officers. Each of the officers was taken to a nearby hospital and have since been released, police said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Eventually, police were able to apprehend the 42-year-old man from the Bronx. He's expected to face charges of attempted murder.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us