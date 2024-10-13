Wild carjacking spree from NYC to NJ ends in Wendy's crash, knife fight: police

A man's destructive and violent carjacking spree led police on a wide chase from a New Jersey restaurant to the George Washington Bridge, police said, where the alleged thief slashed several officers.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a Wendy's in South Hackensack after reports of a car crashed into the side of the restaurant.

The man behind the wheel ditched the car, police said, and tried to steal a car. He wasn't successful on his first attempt, but then managed an armed carjacking moments later and took off before officers arrived at the Wendy's, police said.

Apparently the car he had left behind at the restaurant had also been stolen. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of New York City.

Police said the alleged carjacker drove his newly stolen vehicle onto the George Washington Bridge. Police said a 911 call had been made about an erratic driver with a missing tire.

Port Authority police found the reported carjacker and tried to arrest him, but the man allegedly pulled out a knife and ended up slashing three officers. Each of the officers was taken to a nearby hospital and have since been released, police said.

Eventually, police were able to apprehend the 42-year-old man from the Bronx. He's expected to face charges of attempted murder.