New Year's Eve Street and Subway Closures Around Times Square (But Don't Go Anyway)

Don't go to Times Square for the New Year's Eve ball drop this year -- there's a pandemic, there are rules about crowds, and it's supposed to rain anyway.

But on the off chance you have some essential reason to be in the area, beware of extensive street and subway access closures.

This #NewYearsEve will be unlike any in the past due to COVID-19. Please take note of these street closures that will be in place in the days leading up to the ball drop, and know that there will be no pedestrians or spectators allowed in Times Square this year. pic.twitter.com/Pbom4vA5uf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2020

Starting early the morning of Dec. 31, all streets from 42nd Street to 49th Street from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue will be closed, according to the city's latest traffic update.

And as the NYPD tweeted Monday, "know that there will be no pedestrians or spectators allowed in Times Square this year."

There will also be a number of closures of subway entrances to keep crowds away as well, according to the MTA.

42 St—Bryant Park

The entrance at the southwest corner of 42 St and 6 Av will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1.

42 St—Port Authority Bus Terminal

The entrance at the southeast corner of 42 St and 8 Av will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1.

Times Sq—42 St

The entrances along 42 St will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1

All entrances on 40 St and 41 St should remain open

49 St