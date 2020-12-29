New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Street and Subway Closures Around Times Square (But Don't Go Anyway)

There will be no crowds at the Crossroads of the World for the iconic ball drop this year

NBC Universal, Inc.

Don't go to Times Square for the New Year's Eve ball drop this year -- there's a pandemic, there are rules about crowds, and it's supposed to rain anyway.

But on the off chance you have some essential reason to be in the area, beware of extensive street and subway access closures.

Starting early the morning of Dec. 31, all streets from 42nd Street to 49th Street from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue will be closed, according to the city's latest traffic update.

And as the NYPD tweeted Monday, "know that there will be no pedestrians or spectators allowed in Times Square this year."

There will also be a number of closures of subway entrances to keep crowds away as well, according to the MTA.

42 St—Bryant Park 

  • The entrance at the southwest corner of 42 St and 6 Av will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1.

42 St—Port Authority Bus Terminal 

  • The entrance at the southeast corner of 42 St and 8 Av will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1.

Times Sq—42 St  

  • The entrances along 42 St will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1
  • All entrances on 40 St and 41 St should remain open

49 St         

  • The entrances on 47 St will be closed from 5 a.m. on December 31 until 5 a.m. on January 1
  • The entrances on the south side of 49 St will be closed from noon on December 31 until 12:10 a.m. on January 1
  • Entrances on the north side of 49 St will remain open

Times Square Dec 27

Workers Install 192 Crystals on Times Square New Year’s Ball

biotechnology 2 hours ago

Covid Live Updates: Lack of Deep Genetic Analysis Means U.S. May Not Detect the New Covid Variant, Expert Says

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveNew Year's DayTimes Square
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us