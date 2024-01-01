New Year's Day crash kills 5 people on Cross Island Parkway: Police

Police said five people were killed Monday morning when the car they were flipped over on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens.

The tragic New Year's Day crash occurred when a Mazda sedan traveling northbound "at a high rate of speed" smacked a curb and turned over, law enforcement sources said.

Police responded to the 6 a.m. crash near Exit 6 and found a Honda SUV, also heading north, had struck the Mazda.

The police sources said three adults were ejected "on impact." Two additional victims were discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The driver of the Honda was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital. He was expected to survive.