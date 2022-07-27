New Video Shows Masked Men Just Before Armed NYC Church Heist at Sunday Service

New video released by the NYPD Wednesday shows three masked men in black wanted for allegedly walking into a Brooklyn church during Sunday's live-streamed morning service, flashing guns and stealing $1 million in jewelry from the preacher and his wife -- just as the first sermonized about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity.

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who is known for his close friendship with Mayor Eric Adams and is often seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce, was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when the three armed robbers walked inside around 11:15 a.m.

Cops say the trio showed their weapons and demanded property from the 44-year-old Miller-Whitehead and his 38-year-old wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, police said. They took jewelry from the couple and only the couple and left.

No injuries were reported.

The live stream captured some of the fracas, though the video has since apparently been removed from the church’s social media channels. Before it was, Miller-Whitehead could be heard asking his flock, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” moments before the robbers enter the church, located above a Haitian restaurant.

He’s then seen dropping to his hands and knees and repeatedly saying, “alright, alright,” before a man holding a gun and wearing a black sweatshirt enters the frame. The man, who was also wearing a black face mask, is then seen approaching Miller-Whitehead, who was hiding behind a gold-colored lectern, and stuffing the bishop’s jewelry into his pockets.

Another man, dressed in similar garb, is then seen heading toward Miller-Whitehead, lingering near him for a few minutes and then running off. Miller-Whitehead said in a video posted to Instagram that the robbers ripped his collar off to grab his chain and held a gun to his infant daughter’s face while stealing his wife’s jewelry.

In all, police said that the robbers made off with a woman's wedding ring, earrings, Rolex and Cavalier watches, a man's gold chain and wedding ring, a Cuban chain, a diamond and emerald cross, and other church items.

A Brooklyn Bishop was targeted in a jewelry heist during a live-streamed service.

Police said the robbers fled in a white Mercedes that was last seen on Avenue D near the church, in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.

Miller-Whitehead said in an Instagram video he felt a “demonic force” enter the church and wasn’t sure if the gunmen “wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.” He said he was thankful no one was hurt.

“When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody to get out, everybody just get out,” said Whitehead, who on Monday offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robbers. "When you put a gun to my 8-month-old daughter, who is just beginning life, you must be caught."

Miller-Whitehead, 44, formed Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in 2013, after serving a five-year prison sentence for identity theft and grand larceny. Miller-Whitehead claims he was illegally convicted.

A City Hall spokesperson said New York Mayor Eric Adams spoke with Miller-Whitehead after the robbery Sunday.

“No one in this city should be the victim of armed robbery, let alone our faith leaders and congregants worshiping in a House of God,” Adams said in a statement. “The NYPD is investigating this crime and will work tirelessly to bring the criminals involved to justice.”