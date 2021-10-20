New Video Shows 2 Wanted in Brazen Midday NYC Jewelry Heist

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of two men who allegedly stole $1.2 million in jewelry from a 67-year-old man's vehicle trunk in broad daylight in Brooklyn last week in their effort to apprehend the individuals responsible.

The man was sitting in his car on 47th Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday when police say the suspects approached him and demanded he open his trunk. They grabbed two bags of assorted jewelry from it and ran off westbound on 47th Street.

The men allegedly grabbed bags of jewels from the trunk of a man's car in Borough Park, on 47th Street between 14th and 15th avenues, in the middle of the day.

The new footage shared by the NYPD late Tuesday shows one suspect wearing a black mask walk up to the driver's side window. Another suspect then runs out from behind the car. Both suspects struggle with the driver, then go to the trunk and run.

Surveillance video released by the Boro Park Shomrim last week shows how quickly the heist happened. The two men are seen reaching inside the driver's side window of a parked car, which is when the victim was told to open the trunk, police said.

These 2 perpetrators are #Wanted by @NYPD66Pct for a gun-point robbery on 47th Street and 15th Avenue - they took off with a large amount of jewelry from the victim. If you have any info, contact the 66 Pct Detective Squad at 718-851-5603. #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/qguebFmSfi — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐦 (@BPShomrim) October 15, 2021

In the back of the sedan were a pair of black duffel bags containing assorted jewelry, with a price tag that investigators said was just shy of $1.2 million. Police said that the pair then took off in a black sedan with temporary New Jersey plates.

The whole fracas lasted all of just 30 seconds. No injuries were reported.

The robbery is similar to one from over the summer, when a woman told NBC New York she had a 70-pound bag of jewelry worth more than $1 million stolen as well.

There is no indication the two crimes are connected.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.