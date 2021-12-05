New Video of Men Wanted in Harlem Subway Shooting

Police released the first look at two men wanted in connection to an overnight shooting that injured two people on a subway in Harlem.

The search continued Sunday morning for the people responsible for shooting two men in their early 20s on a southbound 4 train at the 125th Street subway station.

According to police, the two men seen on video entered the train around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and started fighting with the two victims, ages 21 and 22. A firearm was drawn and the victims were shot multiple times.

The 22-year-old man was struck five times in his leg and both arms and the 22-year-old suffered a gunshot to his stomach. Both are expected to survive.

Information pertaining to what started the fight and any possible connection between two groups was shared by police.

Investigators closed off the scene at the 125th Street subway station where they found seven shell casings on the train, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Detectives continued their canvass of the area into the early morning, including a search for any potential surveillance video that may have captured a look at the suspect before he fled the station.