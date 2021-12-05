Harlem

New Video of Men Wanted in Harlem Subway Shooting

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police released the first look at two men wanted in connection to an overnight shooting that injured two people on a subway in Harlem.

The search continued Sunday morning for the people responsible for shooting two men in their early 20s on a southbound 4 train at the 125th Street subway station.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the two men seen on video entered the train around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and started fighting with the two victims, ages 21 and 22. A firearm was drawn and the victims were shot multiple times.

The 22-year-old man was struck five times in his leg and both arms and the 22-year-old suffered a gunshot to his stomach. Both are expected to survive.

News

Hauppauge 6 mins ago

Long Island Hotel Worker Dies After Fall From Window: Police

Staten Island 19 mins ago

Driver Dies in Late-Night Crash With MTA Bus on Staten Island: NYPD

Information pertaining to what started the fight and any possible connection between two groups was shared by police.

Investigators closed off the scene at the 125th Street subway station where they found seven shell casings on the train, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Detectives continued their canvass of the area into the early morning, including a search for any potential surveillance video that may have captured a look at the suspect before he fled the station.

This article tagged under:

Harlemgun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us