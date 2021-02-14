Bayonne

New UPS Distribution Center to Bring 1,000 Jobs to New Jersey

Bayonne officials say a new distribution center for UPS could create up to 1,000 new jobs

A United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) trucks outside a distribution center in Chicago
Getty Images

A new UPS distribution center is planned on the former Military Ocean Terminal site in Bayonne, which city officials say they expect to create 1,000 new jobs.

The Jersey Journal reports that company hopes to build an 880,000-square-foot warehouse and additional parking if the project is approved on the peninsula in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Company officials say UPS plans to use it as a package sorting center but would also offer some local pickups and deliveries from the warehouse. The city says a wharf at the 150-acre site may allow for easy transport to New York.

In 2018, officials announced plans for up to 1.6 million square feet of warehouse space on the property, where warehouses dated back to World War II.

City spokesman Joe Ryan said Lincoln Equities has since expanded the property through an acquisition from the port.

Last month, Bayonne’s council president said plans for ferry service to lower Manhattan are on track to begin in September.

