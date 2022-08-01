New Report Finds Funds to Solve NYC School Budget Crisis

A new report out Monday claims to solve New York City's financial worries after the City Council approved a budget that appeared to leave schools with millions less than in previous years, prompting outcry from parents and teachers alike.

Budget woes have only intensified as the summer days dwindle and the first day of school (Sept. 8) grows closer. Groups have rallied at City Hall, at times joined by some of the very council members who approved the cuts back in June.

The issue over a reportedly $215 million shortfall is now entangled in the courts, where a group of parents and teachers requested an injunction to stop the city from cutting the funds.

Now, with less than five weeks to go before students and teachers are back in the classroom, Comptroller Brad Lander claims to have found the funds, and then some.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The actual budget shortfall is much greater, his office said Monday. The FY23 budget cuts $469 million -- more than double what was previously understood by the Department of Education.

Lander's office said $505.6 million remains uncommitted from the $3.02 billion in federal COVID stimulus funds already budgeted for -- that would be more than enough to cover the Fair Student Funding cut, he argues.

“Preparing for the future means both fully funding our schools to help our kids recover from the pandemic and getting our fiscal house in order for the possibility of a recession,” Lander said. “Our year-end analysis shows we can do both. There’s no fiscal need to shortchange our kids.”

Funding cuts to the city's schools come on the heels of a massive enrollment drop citywide, at a time when federal stimulus dollars are gone.

Many of the city council members who voted in favor of next year's fiscal budget have seen joined the rallying cries of parents and teachers in opposition of the cuts. A majority of its members signed a letter last month calling on Mayor Eric Adams to restore funding.