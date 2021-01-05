New Photo Shows Tesla in Queens Mall ‘Hoax Device' Scare; Suspect Sought

News 4 has obtained a new image of the car with a "hoax device" attached to it that sparked an hour-long scare and evacuation near a New York City mall Monday as authorities worked to ensure there were no explosives in the vehicle.

There was, however, a dog trapped inside the car, though the animal's connection to the suspected driver wasn't immediately clear. Police are still looking for him, a 22-year-old identified by law enforcement sources as Louis Shenker, and say he faces charges over the chaos that broke out at Queens Place Mall.

Sources say Shenker was already under investigation by the NYPD for at least a week before Monday's incident. He was arrested twice last week, once for allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter-related poster and the other for making a separate threat. He now faces possible charges for driving a stolen vehicle, which records show had Nevada license plates, that prompted Monday's response.

Authorities had to evacuate nearby apartments and stores as the NYPD's bomb squad investigated the device that resembled a bomb in Tesla allegedly left by Shenker. The car’s windows were obscured, making it difficult for passersby to readily discern what was inside, police said.

The car had pro-Black Lives Matter movement signage, raising questions of whether the signs were placed there in an attempt to discredit the movement, according to three senior law enforcement officials.

No explosives were found. There was, however, a dog (a husky), trapped inside the car. The animal was rescued and officers were seen giving it some water from a cup at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the vehicle and the dog, as well as the hoax device attached to the car, remain under investigation.

Investigators have given the "all clear" after the NYPD closed off several blocks near the Queens Place Mall to investigate a report of a potentially suspicious vehicle Monday morning, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4. Video posted to the Citizen app captured the initial response.

NYPD officials said it wasn't clear whether the vehicle was stolen in Nevada and driven to New York or if it was already in New York when it was taken. It was found parked on a spiral ramp between parking levels, officials noted. There are early indications based on items found inside the vehicle that the suspect may have been living inside, investigators said.