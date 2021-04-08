New NYC Art Exhibit Takes You to Another World Featuring Fractal Art

A new audio-visual exhibit immerses guests within another dimension full of majestic sounds and out-of-this-world imagery - right here in the Big Apple.

Geometric Properties is the latest installation by New York City's ARTECHOUSE, the nation's first innovative art destination that crosses art, science and technology.

Created by award-winning Dutch fractal artist, Julius Horsthuis, this piece takes you on a mind-bending journey through geometric patterns of a reimagined world full of hope and prosperity.

“In a time where disease and division characterize our daily reality, I want to show a different existence. An eternal reality of healing and harmony," said artist Julius Horsthuis.

His previous work has been featured in Academy Award winning film, "Manchester by the Sea" amongst other collaborations with musical artists, ODESZA, Meshuggah, and Birds of Paradise.

As far as COVID safety procedures, ARTECHOUSE is operating under updated protocols, including hourly sanitation, limited capacity and facial coverings at all times.

The exhibit runs now until Sept. 6. Tickets are available online here, costing $24.00 per adult and $17.00 per child. New York and New Jersey residents receive a $5.00 discount Monday through Friday.