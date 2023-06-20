New NY gift card law to protect against scams goes into effect: What to know

A new law has gone into effect in New York that is aimed at protecting consumers from possible fraud and scams, the state said.

The new law that went into effect on Tuesday requires stores selling gift cards to post signs warning shoppers about possible scammers who could call and message them, asking to be paid in gift cards.

Those types of scams have become increasingly popular. According to a 2022 report from the Federal Trade Commission, nearly 65,000 consumers filed gift card scam-related complaints — costing victims more than $228 million a year.

"We want businesses to comply with the law, and we want to help increase the public’s awareness of these increasingly popular scams, so we encourage any business that has not already done so to post a warning notice where gift cards or displayed or sold," said New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Gift card scams can take a variety of different forms, the state department warned. Here are a few real examples provided by the state of how scammers have been able to target people: