MTA Expands List of What You Can Bring on Mass Transit

Got room for one more ... electric scooter?

NYC subway, bus and commuter rail riders may find themselves hustling for space as the MTA enacts a new policy allowing personal electric vehicles -- like scooters and ebikes -- throughout the mass transit system.

The agency outlined the plan when it officially adopted the change Monday and stressed a host of safety rules. The idea is to increase access to MTA transit points for people who don't live within walking distance from stations, which is part of an overarching strategy to combat some of the financial losses the agency incurred over the last few years.

So does this mean anyone can haul one of these devices, which can be quite unwieldy, aboard any MTA anything?

Not quite. First, no hoverboards. No Citi Bikes or other rentals either. And express buses are off-limits. That means no personal electric vehicles (PEV), foldable or otherwise.

Here the key do's and don'ts:

No charging PEVs in or on any MTA train, subway, bus, platform, station, facility or terminal

No riding either

If the PEV can be folded, it must e folded or compacted and carried; it must stay off during transport

Keep doors, seats, aisles and emergency equipment clear

Never leave PEVs or their batteries unattended, discarded, stored or locked to any MTA asset, or abandoned for any reason

100-pound weight limit

Wheel diameter can't exceed 27 inches or be more than 80 inches long or 48 inches high

Must use Underwriter Laboratory (UL)-certified batteries; must not emit environmental contaminants or have damaged batteries

The rules apply to everyone who uses the mass transit system. Violations can range from penalties to fines to being kicked out of the transit system, the MTA says. See the full policy details here.

"An accessible transit system that is reachable and convenient to use benefits all New Yorkers," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. "System accessibility is essential for all MTA riders and this policy allows riders in less well-served areas to better connect with the transit system in a safe manner."