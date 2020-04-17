New Mask Mandate Starts Friday in Virus-Crippled New York; Tri-State Cases Top 310k

What to Know New York's shutdown has been extended through at least May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday; New Jersey public schools will stay closed at least through then, Gov. Phil Murphy said

Starting Friday, anyone age 2 and older in New York is required to wear face-coverings in public when they can't social distance; the order also applies to mass transit and for-hire vehicles

To date, more than 313,000 people have been infected in NY, NJ and CT and as many as 20,500 have died (including NYC's probable fatalities)

As President Trump victoriously debuted a phased economic plan he says could have some states reopening "literally" Friday, the virus-ravaged tri-state area has extended its shutdown at least through mid-May. A new facial-covering order takes effect Friday in New York, as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reminded his state to stay the course on similar mandates already in place.

Keep it up, "even if you think you look silly," Murphy said Thursday. "You’ll look far sillier if you have to trade in a face covering for a hospital gown."

Mitigation efforts are working, governors say, even amid the relentless tragedy. The psychological toll -- the grief from lives lost, the stress from jobs lost, the sheer isolation -- is mountainous. Concerns of alcoholism are on the rise. Nearly 40 percent of New Yorkers freely admit drinking while working at home. That number might be even higher -- if more still had jobs in the first place.

People who find themselves unable to manage their daily activities because of heightened stress are advised to contact their healthcare providers. New York and New Jersey, along with other states, have created new mental health hotlines to help manage the crisis. Call them, governors say. Don't hesitate.

This pandemic is taking a very real toll on the mental health of New Jerseyans.



If you're feeling anxious, stressed, or overwhelmed, remember you are not alone. We are here to help.



The tri-state area not only eclipsed the 300,000 case-mark Thursday; it surged by it, reporting a total of more than 313,000 cases by nightfall. Nearly 17,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed across the region -- and the toll could be nearly 20,600 if New York City's "probable" fatalities were included. The city and the state report their own data and it's not clear if it is duplicative in any way. It's also not clear if or when other states will match New York City in reporting probable deaths, which the city moved to in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Cuomo has said his team is working on it.

In the meantime, New York state's confirmed death toll has topped 12,000, with the five boroughs accounting for more than 72 percent of the lives lost. According to Johns Hopkins data, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx have, in that order, reported the most fatalities by county in all of America. Nassau County, on Long Island, comes in fourth on that list, followed by Manhattan.

Amid the mounting sadness, Cuomo pointed to more signs of optimism Thursday -- another day with a net decrease in total hospitalizations, now under 18,000 and far under initial projections. Intensive care admissions were also significantly down Thursday for the first time, along with intubations.

Cuomo's new executive order on facial coverings -- which takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday and applies to anyone age 2 and older -- is designed to enhance the mitigation measures already in place. "The infection rate is everything," the governor said. It is also extremely difficult to track independently -- so he is using everything at his disposal to not just contain the spread, but limit the potential new cases an infected New Yorker could create just by walking outside.

The new order requires New Yorkers to cover their noses and mouths when in public and they can't maintain a 6-foot distance, like on a busy sidewalk or in a packed supermarket, for example. It also mandates facial-coverings -- they don't have to be masks, bandannas or scarves will work -- on mass transit and for-hire vehicles. Enforcement will be left to merchants, compliance to individuals.

As Cuomo said Thursday, "I can't put a mask on 17 million people" in New York. "But 17 million people will do it. What they have done has worked."

While the toll has no doubt been devastating, and the sheer number of cases astounding, Cuomo says the numbers would have been far worse if not for social distancing and other mitigation efforts. Comparisons between initial and current virus projection models prove that, he says; they've been sharply revised down.

"This means we can control the beast," Cuomo said Thursday. "We did not know for sure we could do that. Now we know we can control this disease."

While Cuomo says the worst may be behind us, he says the crisis itself likely won't be over until we have a vaccine, which could be anywhere from a year to 18 months out, if not longer. Worldwide, there are 70 vaccines in development. Barring a vaccine or effective virus treatment, Harvard researchers warn social distancing measures may need to remain in place into 2022.

According to the state's latest data, which does not yet include probable fatalities, New York has 12,192 deaths and 222,284 COVID-19 cases (NYC's share is more than 123,000 cases and 8,893 deaths, by the state's reckoning).

New Jersey had 75,317 cases and 3,518 dead as of Thursday. Connecticut, meanwhile, had 971 dead and 15,884 cases as of its last report.

What's Next? A Phased Economic Reboot, a 'Reimagined' Workplace

President Trump sent a multi-phase rollout plan to governors on how to reopen the economy, publicly unveiling a set of federal guidelines that he said Thursday could help some states reopen "literally tomorrow."

The president acknowledged hard-hit states like New York may face a more incremental reopening strategy. How we reopen is everything, Cuomo says.

He is leading a coalition of seven governors that plans to figure out the smartest and safest way to do it. So far, they all agree it will require continued, strict adherence to social distancing and expansive testing. Cuomo described a "gradually phased" rollout by industry Thursday, saying each industry would be assessed based on its essentiality and its risk of infections. The ones to open first will be those deemed to be the most essential with the lowest infection risk.

De Blasio said in his Thursday briefing with reporters that he told Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a conversation the previous day that it would be “madness” to rush the restart.

He also said New Yorkers should keep expectations "low for now" as far as summer as usual in the city, including beaches, sporting events and public gatherings. He also reaffirmed his contention public schools would stay closed at least until September. Cuomo has said shuttering schools effectively requires businesses to stay closed, and that the decision is up to him.

It's not just about what government does, though. Cuomo says employers will have to "reimagine the workplace," consider how many people can telecommute and how they can encourage social distancing in the office. Customer interaction and employee transportation are other factors.

Failing to reopen correctly will negate all the progress we have made -- and the excruciating price we have paid to achieve it, the governor says.

To date, the United States has seen nearly 675,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 35,000 deaths, by NBC News estimates. Globally, cases surpassed 2 million this week, according to Johns Hopkins data.