New Kiosk-Style Public Restrooms Set to Be Installed at 5 NYC Parks

Finding a public restroom may soon be a little easier in all five boroughs.

As part of a pilot program, New York City is set to install kiosk-type toilets called the "Portland Loo" in five parks, one in each borough: Irving Square Park in Brooklyn; Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem; Hoyt Playground in Queens; Father Macris Park on Staten Island; and Joyce Kilmer Park near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The metal-made restrooms, made by an Oregon-based company, will cost about $185,000 each, a spokesperson for the city's Parks Department told the publication The City. The restrooms could be installed as early as summer 2024, according to the publication.

Each of the "rooms" will include a baby-changing station and a hand-washing station, The City reports. The rooms will provide privacy, but will have slats on the sides to help prevent wrongful (or illegal) behavior.