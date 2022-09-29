New Katz's Deli Sandwich Is Named for NYC Subway — What Would You Put on It?

It can't be all that often that New York City's iconic Katz's Deli introduces a brand new sandwich, and yet it has -- and the inspiration for one that debuted Thursday may generate some mixed emotions.

Why? It's named after NYC subways and will be around for a limited time to celebrate the system's 118th anniversary. It's appropriately called the 1904 Sandwich, the year your beloved NYC subway system's first underground line opened.

And it's a spin on the classic pastrami on rye. So what else is on it and where can you get it? We've got you covered.

What's on the 1904?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A collab between Katz's Deli, the MTA and Italian specialty sandwich shop Alidoro, the 1904 has Katz's famed deli pastrami, of course, along with garlic confit cream, Calabrian pepper dijon slaw and aged provolone on a fresh rye sourdough long roll.

Where Can I Get It?

Find it at the following four Alidoro locations through Halloween:

Bryant Park (18 East 30th Street, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

Rockefeller Plaza (concourse level, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends)

Moynihan Train Hall (383 West 31st Street, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends)

The Hugh (601 Lexington Avenue, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily)

Sorry, there aren't any delivery options available. You've got to go to the stores, and supply will be limited.

What Else Should I Know?

The 1904 costs $14 -- or you can buy the MTA Away Lunchbox Deal for $17 and get chips and a cookie, too. Some of those lunchboxes will have a $50 OMNY subway/bus fare tucked inside, so yay, more MTA rides for 75 lucky people. Really, though, if you go the box route, make sure you check for that. It's not chump change.

The sandwich comes in a special wrapper that looks kind of like the old subway map and features the stops closest to where you can buy the 1904.

Want to learn more? Check this out.