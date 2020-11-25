New Jersey's New Mask Reminder Billboard Is … Very New Jersey

A group of New Jersey icons came together for a new billboard to promote mask wearing. But, this being New Jersey, it had to have a little something extra.
The state's First Lady, Tammy Murphy, posted an image Wednesday of the billboard, in which Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jon Bon Jovi encourage drivers to "Wear a friggin' mask!"
The billboard is sponsored by the state's Department of Health and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which Tammy Murphy chairs.
It's not the first time a state tried to craft a uniquely local message to encourage proper COVID-19 precautions. One police department in Maine went viral earlier this year with a sign that urged people to "stay wicked fah apaht."
