New Jersey

New Jersey's New Mask Reminder Billboard Is … Very New Jersey

New Jersey mask billboard
@FirstLadyNJ

A group of New Jersey icons came together for a new billboard to promote mask wearing. But, this being New Jersey, it had to have a little something extra.

The state's First Lady, Tammy Murphy, posted an image Wednesday of the billboard, in which Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jon Bon Jovi encourage drivers to "Wear a friggin' mask!"

The billboard is sponsored by the state's Department of Health and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which Tammy Murphy chairs.

News

COVID-19 9 hours ago

New Restrictions Go Into Effect in NYC; NJ's Largest City Begins 10-Day Stay Home Advisory

COVID-19 16 hours ago

Cuomo Discourages Thanksgiving Travel, as NYC Teachers Union Doubts Schools Reopen in 2020

It's not the first time a state tried to craft a uniquely local message to encourage proper COVID-19 precautions. One police department in Maine went viral earlier this year with a sign that urged people to "stay wicked fah apaht."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us