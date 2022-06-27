New Jersey

Another Wildfire Burns in NJ State Forest

A fire burned in the Brendan T Byrne State Forest off Pasadena Road in Woodland and Manchester townships Sunday and Monday

By Dan Stamm

Another wildfire is burning in a southern New Jersey forest.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze in the Brendan T Byrne State Forest off Pasadena Road in Woodland and Manchester townships Sunday afternoon. By late Sunday night, the fire had reached 300 acres in size and was 50% contained.

By Monday morning, flames and smoke could be seen rising from the forest as SkyForce10 hovered overhead.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

So far, the Byrne fire has remained much smaller than another recent South Jersey fire.

This latest wildfire came more than a week after a fire broke out in the Wharton State Forest along the Mullica River in the Pine Barrens section of Burlington County. That fire, which officials believe could have been caused by an illegal campfire, burned 13,500 acres of the state forest in Burlington County and a small part of Atlantic County.

The cause of Byrne forest fire continued Monday.

