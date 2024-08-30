New Jersey

New Jersey health officials report 2 West Nile virus deaths

The patients that died were in Cumberland and Mercer counties, according to the health department's update

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two people in New Jersey have died of West Nile virus, state health officials announced Friday.

The deaths were two of six new positive cases of WNV tallied by the New Jersey Health Department. The state's cases were found in people 50 years and older, in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, Mercer and Middlesex counties.

The patients that died were in Cumberland and Mercer counties, according to the department's update.

Two prior cases in the state were reported at the beginning of August. Of the eight total cases, officials said seven were hospitalized with neuroinvasive disease.

"The best way to prevent these diseases is to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellent, protective clothing or gear, and avoiding peak mosquito hours,” said NJ Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston.

The state shared the following tips to protect against mosquito-borne diseases:

  • Wear EPA-registered insect repellant.
  • Avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear long sleeves and long pants.
  • Cover crib, stroller and baby carrier with mosquito netting.
  • Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside and use air conditioning when possible or ensure you have well-fitted screens.

West Nile virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t experience symptoms, about 1 in 5 can develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

West Nile virus was first reported in the U.S. in 1999 in New York. It gradually spread across the country. In 2003, there were nearly 10,000 cases.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyHealth
