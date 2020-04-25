New Jersey Twin Sisters Get Accepted to Five Ivy League Schools

While a lot has been taken away from the class of 2020, learning where they have been accepted to go to college remains a thrill — especially for twin sisters Nicole and Jessica.

The Alexander sisters earned acceptance letters from five Ive League schools: U-Penn, Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Dartmouth.

"Coming from Clifton, we’re not producing people going to ivy league schools all the time for the community itself it’s just a really exciting thing. Especially during the pandemic, for sure," said Nicole.

Choosing the right college, a different decision under normal circumstances, has been further complicated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nicole and Jessica have not been able to visit all of the campuses.

"We’ve been open to what we’d be comfortable with in terms of separating or staying together for me and Nicole and I think we’ve come to terms with the fact that if we feel another school is best for us, we would pick that one," said Jessica.

The Alexander Family says the decision has weighed heavily on them and their discussions every day.

"Since they were in the first grade we’ve empowered them to take control of their own education, honestly this is the culmination of those efforts so no reason to get in the way now," said their father, Keith Alexander.

Right now the twins are leaning toward Harvard, Yale, are Princeton as their top choices.