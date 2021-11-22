New Jersey

New Jersey Teen Collapses and Dies During Weekend Basketball Scrimmage

Playground at Grant Elementary School in New Jersey.
A 14-year-old boy in Dumont died Saturday afternoon after collapsing at an elementary school basketball court.

The New Jersey teen was scrimmaging with other teens at Grant Elementary School when he collapsed. The young athlete was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center but did not survive.

"Yesterday evening, our community suffered an immeasurable loss upon the tragic passing of one of our young residents and students. Our hearts and prayers are with the child's family and friends as they navigate the unimaginable pain of losing a child," Dumont Mayor Anthony LaBruno posted.

Counseling and bereavement services will be provided by Dumont Public Schools in the coming days for students.

"The days and weeks ahead will be challenging for our community. We will be in contact about opportunities to offer care and assistance to the affected family. Now, more than ever, we must come together as one big family to unite, uplift, and support our neighbors," LaBruno added.

A cause of death has yet to be determined in the death of 15-year-old Carmyne Payton, who died last week after collapsing while playing basketball.

Payton was at tryouts at Copiague High School on Long Island.

