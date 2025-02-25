New Jersey

Multitalented New Jersey high school student earns perfect SAT score

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high school student in New Jersey has accomplished an extraordinary academic feat.

Sahli Negassi of West Orange High School scored 1600 on the infamous SAT, an entrance exam used by most colleges and universities.

Negassi, a senior managed this achievement all while balancing two sports, serving as president of two clubs, and taking multiple advanced placement classes.

"Sahli represents the best of West Orange High School," West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero shared in a news release. "His achievement on the SAT is incredible, but what’s just as impressive is how he manages to excel across so many different activities."

West Orange Public Schools shared that Negassi hopes to attend Harvard and pursue a career in law.

“Harvard is the best school on my list to support me in that process,” Negassi said. “Give me 10 years, and I’ll be out in the world doing something more important than a standardized test!”

Fewer than one percent of students get a perfect score on the SAT exams; that's about 1,000 students a year.

