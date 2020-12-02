NJ State Police Recruit Dies After Losing Consciousness During Training

What to Know A 27-year-old New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise last week has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

A 27-year-old New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise last week has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

The New Jersey State Police announced that Recruit Lucas C. Homeijer, of Boonton and member of the 161st New Jersey State Police Academy Class, passed away Tuesday after sustaining an injury during training.

Homeijer was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate at the State Police academy in Monmouth County on Nov. 25 when he lost consciousness, the agency said.

Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services, according to the agency. Homeijer was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for several days before succumbing to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

"Our condolences go out to his family," New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said Wednesday, adding that Homeijer "had a life of service" from a young age and came from a trooper family. He was even an attendee at the state's Trooper Youth Week when he was just 17 years old.

"I have no doubt the Luke Homeijer would have made a phenomenal Jersey trooper," Callahan said.