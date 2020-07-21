New Jersey Starbucks Worker Accused of Spitting in Law Enforcement Officers' Drinks

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly spitting into the drinks of law enforcement officers at the New Jersey Starbucks where he worked, officials say.

Kevin Trejo, of Westood, was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid, knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee that was ordered by an officer and creating a hazardous or dangerous condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he allegedly contaminated the drinks of officers at the Starbucks in Park Ridge; the Daily Voice reports he has been fired.

Starbucks didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment. Local police did thank management at the location for their cooperation. They said it appears to be an isolated incident linked only to this particular individual, though there was no indication of a possible motive.

The president of New Jersey's police union blasted the allegations in a statement, saying, "Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident. Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn't be while getting coffee."

NJ State PBA President calls outrageous the actions of the 21 year old @Starbucks worker. "Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident. Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn't be while getting coffee."

Kevin Trejo charged spitting in cops coffee. pic.twitter.com/WG4XkIAOvL — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) July 21, 2020

It wasn't immediately clear if Trejo had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.