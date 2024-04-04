New Jersey Powerball ticket wins $1 million in Wednesday's drawing

Though no one won the $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, don't throw away your tickets just yet.

If you bought a ticket in New Jersey, double check your numbers. Someone there won $1 million by matching all five numbers.

The winning numbers were -- 11, 38, 41, 62, and 65. They just missed winning the extra $1.08 billion by not getting the Powerball number -- 15.

New Jersey Lottery officials have not said yet where that winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million was purchased.

Just last week, the winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Neptune Beach, New Jersey.