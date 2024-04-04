Powerball

New Jersey Powerball ticket wins $1 million in Wednesday's drawing

Just a week ago, someone in New Jersey won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

Though no one won the $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, don't throw away your tickets just yet.

If you bought a ticket in New Jersey, double check your numbers. Someone there won $1 million by matching all five numbers.

The winning numbers were -- 11, 38, 41, 62, and 65. They just missed winning the extra $1.08 billion by not getting the Powerball number -- 15.

New Jersey Lottery officials have not said yet where that winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million was purchased.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Just last week, the winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Neptune Beach, New Jersey.

This article tagged under:

PowerballNew Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us