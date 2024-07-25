New Jersey police officer hospitalized after shot multiple times: Officials

A New Jersey police officer was shot multiple times while executing a search warrant, according to police and city officials.

The shooting occurred in the area of Broad Street and Maple Avenue in Rahway Wednesday evening, the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association said in a post on X. The mayor of Rahway said officers were executing a search warrant when two suspects tried to run from the scene, with one of them firing a gun at the officers.

The union said the detective, a member of the Perth Amboy Police Department, was struck three times in all. The officer was struck in the leg, according to Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe.

The detective, who has not been identified, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries. Rahway police stated that he was in "stable condition."

The detective was working with Rahway police on an investigation at the time of the shooting. No other injuries to officers were reported.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene, according to Giacobbe. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.