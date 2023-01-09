$1M Winning Ticket in Friday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in NJ

Here's a fact: you didn't hit Friday's nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean you aren't a millionaire.

One of five tickets matching the white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63 on the Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, drawing was sold in New Jersey, Mega Millions said. That ticket sold at the In & Out Deli along Route 46 in Ledgewood, Morris County, is worth $1 million, the New Jersey lottery said.

Two tickets sold in New York as well as tickets sold in Florida and Maryland also matched the five white balls, but failed to match the Mega Ball of 13.

Even if you didn't win $1 million you could have won a lesser prize as more than 4.4 million winning tickets at all other prize levels, from $2 to $1 million, were sold for Friday's draw, Mega Millions said.

In New Jersey a $30,000 ticket (a Megaplier while matching four numbers and the Mega Ball) for Friday's draw was sold at Jackpocket at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt, Passaic county and two $10,000 tickets (four white balls and the Mega Ball matched) were sold at the Shoprite on River Road in New Milford, Bergen County, and the Quick Stop on Ringwood Avenue in Haskell, Passaic County, the state lottery said.

Didn't win? You have another shot on Monday with the jackpot at $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash).

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” Ohio Lottery director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Monday's drawing is the third-largest in the game's history.

